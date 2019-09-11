Makaira Partners Lowered Its Position in Carmax (KMX) by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Sprott Holding in Pretium Res (PVG) Has Lowered by $5.33 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 1.49M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 533,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 3.82 million shares traded or 66.62% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.37 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares to 183,158 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $210.09 million for 16.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.