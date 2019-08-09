Makaira Partners Lowered Its Carmax (KMX) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stock Rose, Holder Biglari Capital Boosted Its Stake

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 28,654 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.76M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Advsrs reported 16,948 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 22 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley reported 78,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 44,203 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 777,705 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory invested in 0.79% or 1.26M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 137,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, California-based fund reported 25,615 shares. Clearbridge Invs has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 154 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $219.08 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.