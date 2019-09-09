Makaira Partners Lowered Cdw (CDW) Holding by $2.59 Million; Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $8.47 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 357,720 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 3.61 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.63 million, down from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 10.10M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.77M for 19.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 476,750 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 11,605 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 77,214 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,301 shares. Enterprise Fin holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. 3,043 are owned by Alta Cap Mngmt Limited. 60,624 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 299,066 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,752 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 55,372 shares. Smart Portfolios accumulated 125 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc invested in 3,690 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.05% or 13,320 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 26,467 shares.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $389.27M for 17.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

