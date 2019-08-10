Makaira Partners Lowered Carmax (KMX) Stake by $1.12 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 67.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 307,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 145,106 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 452,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.62M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Inv Mgmt has 3.48% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisory Alpha Limited Co owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 26,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fjarde Ap owns 57,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brown Advisory owns 2.53 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Lc reported 6,346 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.16% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 39,251 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 12,918 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 810,645 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 15,197 shares. Communications Of Vermont reported 1,051 shares stake.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 94,246 shares to 151,396 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 519,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 24,718 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,073 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 145,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Limited owns 8.79M shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 897,402 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 42,297 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Incorporated invested in 270,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 304,355 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 380,453 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 2.53M shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.55 million shares. 1.24M are held by Strs Ohio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.23M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 666,082 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,500 activity. Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.