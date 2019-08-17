Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Cdw (CDW) by $2.59 Million; As Conagra Foods (CAG) Share Price Declined, Howard Capital Management Increased by $2.55 Million Its Holding

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 94,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 207,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 112,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.57 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 146,950 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 116,349 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 105,363 shares stake. The Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Llc has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dana Inv Advisors accumulated 371,677 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Bank holds 120 shares. 163,926 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 571,127 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Bancshares Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,158 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Com holds 0.15% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 90,093 shares. Tompkins holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 177,900 shares. Stifel Financial reported 466,209 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 632,404 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Alyeska Invest Lp invested in 0.3% or 787,745 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 83,196 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 21,678 shares. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.