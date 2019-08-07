Makaira Partners Has Lowered Its Cdw (CDW) Position by $2.59 Million; Petroleum & Resources Holding in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Has Trimmed by $3.11 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 702,621 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 188,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 257,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 9.14 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 929,793 shares. Raymond James holds 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1.42M shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tctc Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). First American Savings Bank invested in 17,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T Bancshares invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Svcs invested in 0.01% or 546 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 128,023 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated owns 860,450 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 213,819 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.04% or 484,798 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Com owns 51,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 111,720 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.72 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,670 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.5% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 240,000 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 100,160 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 16,358 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.16% or 12,800 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 37,682 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 286,994 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,816 shares. Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 46,606 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com has 0.11% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 127,008 shares. Regions invested in 44,121 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Panagora Asset stated it has 811,533 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.23 million activity. Shares for $1.38M were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8. Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 4,000 shares.