Makaira Partners Has Decreased Cdw (CDW) Holding by $2.59 Million; Shareholder Loews Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 576,523 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares to 136,717 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0.07% or 273,296 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.05M shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 104,099 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.05% or 4,836 shares. Texas-based Beacon Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 964,338 are owned by Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Company. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 5.52 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt holds 5.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.78 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.36 million shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares owns 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 148,212 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 26,234 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability holds 10.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.00 million shares. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Corporation has invested 1.86% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 15,128 are held by Blair William Co Il. 253,846 are owned by Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Ltd. Zuckerman Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.99% or 43,558 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 241,824 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Company holds 1.27% or 331,300 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 27,738 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Comm Asset Us owns 230,606 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 118,690 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 163,926 shares. Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2,937 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Company reported 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Boston Limited Com has 50,595 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,085 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.23 million activity. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.38 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold 4,000 shares worth $360,800. Another trade for 20,013 shares valued at $1.79 million was made by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8.