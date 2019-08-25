Makaira Partners Has Cut Cdw (CDW) Position by $2.59 Million; Share Value Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 438,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 10,850 shares in its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 0.47% or 3,949 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 23,460 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,071 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 18,660 are owned by North Star Inv. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 56,249 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 333,115 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 268 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.24% or 111,969 shares. 3,022 were accumulated by Foster & Motley Incorporated. Oxbow Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,900 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Serv reported 450 shares stake. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 2,960 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).