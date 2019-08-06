Makaira Partners Cut Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shares Declined, Stadium Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.60 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $200.73. About 92,610 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.72 million market cap company. It closed at $1.42 lastly. It is down 85.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Egypt’s president tightened his grip – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Chinaâ€™s â€˜Nasdaqâ€™ Soared 140% on Its First Day and Minted 3 New Billionaires – Fortune” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Procter & Gamble sales, profit beat expectations; shares rise – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Mistakes to Avoid Your First Year of Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 12,217 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 189,178 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0% or 1,228 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 313,340 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc has 240,731 shares. State Street Corp reported 244,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 8,214 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 15,697 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 714,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 139,853 shares. Live Your Vision holds 200 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 2,199 shares. 4,423 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock owns 787,966 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.15% stake. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Caxton Associates LP accumulated 0.47% or 15,600 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,641 shares. Coldstream Capital Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 36,851 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.08% or 55,483 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 115,761 are held by Meritage Portfolio Management. 950 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Element Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 33 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.