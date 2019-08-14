Mak Capital One Upped Its Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by $3.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised by $585,800

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table)

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 1.07M shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Raymond James And holds 0% or 75,415 shares. Blackrock stated it has 11.46 million shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 169,369 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 66,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 20,000 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 317,095 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 283,200 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 31,444 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 101,328 shares. 264,193 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com.

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Achillion Appoints Brian Di Donato as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Achillion Granted Twentieth Patent for Factor D Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has 61,897 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.74M are held by Natixis. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 226,574 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 41,898 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 129,494 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust invested in 171,210 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 17,269 shares. Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Stock Yards State Bank And reported 198,150 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Knott David M has 23,050 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,118 shares. 23,903 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.