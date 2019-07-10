Mak Capital One Upped Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding by $3.48 Million; Market Value Rose; Geron (GERN) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $554,096 as Shares Rose

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 81,480 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Geron Corp (GERN) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 554,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 688,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Geron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 160,739 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 48.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha; 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I asked for valid criticisms to my article and the below is the nonsense I get – note how the author makes statements that can be easily falsified to mislead people and pump the stock:; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article –

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.