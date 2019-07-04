Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) by $60.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Decreased Sony (SNE) Stake by $615,216; Stock Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 30,675 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 14,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 176,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 784,101 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 SEMICONDUCTOR OP. GOAL 160B YEN TO 200B YEN; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 18/05/2018 – There are no producers attached to the film, which was initially bought by Sony in 2014, and will be adapted by Ben Jacoby, according to Deadline; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 490.79 BLN YEN (+569.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 480.00 BLN YEN (-2.2 %)

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $968.51 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 175,119 shares to 460,783 shares, valued at $20.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 35,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 21 selling transactions for $9.68 million activity. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

