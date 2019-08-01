Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) by $60.39 Million; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $425,000

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 21,080 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 1.57 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 21.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 17,389 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 20,064 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 49,399 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,985 shares. Dorsey Wright stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 2,774 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 141,842 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 5,669 were reported by Mason Street Ltd. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 368,029 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.