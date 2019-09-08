Mak Capital One Trimmed Agilysys (AGYS) Stake by $60.39 Million; Share Value Rose; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Value Declined While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Raised by $383,250 Its Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.03% or 5,138 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Group Inc has 0.45% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.23% or 43,035 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 225,429 shares. Capital Sarl accumulated 39,452 shares. Bristol John W owns 18,887 shares. Voya Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marathon Capital has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 63,807 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 6,085 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor owns 15,549 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 324,444 shares. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 754,638 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Trian Fund Mgmt Lp holds 13.24 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.20 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Principal Incorporated holds 141,842 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 10,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Group Inc invested in 397 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 9,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 60,947 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,949 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Limited Liability reported 0% stake. G2 Investment Prtn Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 384 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 36,181 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 98,170 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $9.87 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 10,000 shares worth $251,300.