Mak Capital One Raised Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position by $3.48 Million; Cullinan Associates Increases Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 73,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.07M market cap company. The stock increased 18.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 12.73M shares traded or 764.89% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,520 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management reported 177,206 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Company holds 0.03% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity reported 1.44M shares. Sarasin & Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 337,746 shares. Finemark State Bank Tru has invested 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Co owns 88,963 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). London Comm Of Virginia owns 180,207 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wills Group Inc holds 1.97% or 34,572 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 7,838 shares. First Foundation Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 19,103 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 533,931 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.