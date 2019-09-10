Mak Capital One Raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position by $3.48 Million; Stock Price Rose; Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Cyber (CYBR) Holding by $1.67 Million; Share Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyber (CYBR) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 42,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 56,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cyber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 69.05% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 769,422 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80M for 123.68 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,700 shares to 268,154 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 111,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk +8.8% on Q4 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 169,369 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Moreover, Armistice Lc has 0.41% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Prudential Inc accumulated 17,735 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 195,599 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 378,000 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Axa holds 0.01% or 562,773 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 202,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 449,303 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).