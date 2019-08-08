Mak Capital One Position in Skyline Champion (SKY) Cut by $27.00 Million; Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $1.80 Million as Share Value Declined

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 620,673 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $460.94. About 59,985 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.75% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 253,459 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 255,670 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 251,625 shares. Venator Capital Limited has invested 4.21% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Amer Intll Grp reported 21,300 shares stake. Driehaus Ltd Com invested in 492,435 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank holds 44,303 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ranger Mngmt LP invested in 1.36% or 989,940 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Brant Point Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.32M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 600,000 shares worth $14.54 million.

