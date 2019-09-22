Mak Capital One Position in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Lifted by $7.07 Million; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Value Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Its Holding by $6.81 Million

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 180,087 shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 196,607 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: IPGP,RAMP,MIME,VRNS – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 3,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,150 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 175,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley has 16,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.95% or 237,806 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 320,608 shares. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 55,018 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,022 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 638,362 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 237,500 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 45,657 shares.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agilysys, Inc. Common Stock (AGYS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: AGYS, STLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 70 shares. Eam Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 102,728 shares. 28,400 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Meeder Asset has 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 16,272 shares. Washington-based Archon Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.5% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). G2 Invest Prns Management Limited invested in 2.27% or 335,677 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 468 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd stated it has 22,505 shares. 10,100 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Geode Cap Limited Liability invested in 0% or 288,348 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,622 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 22 insider sales for $9.48 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was made by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.