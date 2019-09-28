Mak Capital One Maintains Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE); Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.71M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 4.78M shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying up to 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus announces results of cash tender offers Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus Energy Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

