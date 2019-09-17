Mak Capital One Maintains Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE); As Stoneridge (SRI) Shares Rose, Forest Hill Capital Decreased by $465,000 Its Stake

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 6.35M shares traded or 76.20% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 124,938 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40 million for 21.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.