Mak Capital One Maintains Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ithaka Group Has Raised Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 520,082 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

