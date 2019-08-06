Mak Capital One Lowered Its Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) as Market Valuation Rose; Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Stake by $5.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 471,823 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 103,414 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,769 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 49,720 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com accumulated 615,752 shares. 67,483 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.20 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Principal Financial Group reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 263,350 shares. 505 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co owns 31,720 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 199,600 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 22,458 shares. Archon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 844,414 shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank & invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 269,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 36,757 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 7,974 shares. Pier Capital Lc holds 1.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 182,752 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 0.05% or 17,014 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 880,676 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 201,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.14% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 2.09 million shares. Fagan Inc has 0.09% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 4,825 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 326,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).