Mak Capital One Lifted Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $16.61 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.22% or 19,427 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 785,213 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 4.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reilly Limited Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23,795 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,649 were reported by Condor Cap Management. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 164,931 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,370 shares. Moreover, Independent has 1.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Madison Invest has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oak Associates Limited Oh reported 1.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Reports Early In Surprise Move As Trump Surprises With Positive Trade Tweet – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle and Deloitte Help Brands Realize the Potential of Customer Data Platforms – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,663 shares to 105,678 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).