Mak Capital One Lifted Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $16.61 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 613,344 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 22,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 47,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, down from 70,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.1. About 647,511 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.