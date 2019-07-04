Mak Capital One Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $3.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.21M, down from 666,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 30,675 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 98,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw & Commerce invested in 0% or 80,049 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 30,103 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,985 shares. Principal owns 141,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 240,627 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 60,947 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 40,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Fire Gp holds 0.99% or 125,687 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 1,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,774 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 21 sales for $9.68 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $367,977.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 48,387 shares to 194,350 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 90,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.97M shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.17% or 38,800 shares. Aspen Invest Inc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,501 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 107,685 shares. Private Advsrs holds 4,003 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,690 shares. Benin Mgmt has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 209,971 shares. Bollard Limited Liability invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Llc reported 90,387 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.