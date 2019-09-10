Mak Capital One Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Holding by $5.98 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 131,774 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.72M market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.675. About 7.15 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 11,473 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 271,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 13,507 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Lapides Asset Management owns 199,600 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 36,181 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 116,004 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,800 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 5,669 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,949 shares. Ls Ltd Co owns 3,360 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,774 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 23 insider sales for $9.87 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $65.42M for 2.99 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 741,813 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 182,350 shares. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 17,524 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 1,390 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 83,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 565 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 2,362 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Citadel Lc owns 411,008 shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 5,110 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 17,673 shares. American owns 541,174 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 793,055 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 748,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.