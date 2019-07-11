Mak Capital One Has Upped Its Holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by $3.48 Million; Lear (LEA) Stake Maintained by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 213,202 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 125,030 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 165,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability holds 50,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer International Gru reported 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Stifel invested in 401,200 shares. Axa invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.50 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,014 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 59,210 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 19,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,739 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Regal Inv Advsr Lc reported 11,083 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 9,139 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Duncker Streett & reported 0.18% stake. Northcoast Asset Lc reported 0.44% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 14,651 shares. Westpac stated it has 11,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 60,041 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Lp. Stifel Finance reported 15,998 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 114,412 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 240,902 shares to 746,226 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,274 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

