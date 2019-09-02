Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding as Valuation Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Scharf Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.76 Million as Market Value Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58M, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 721,325 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 538,007 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY)

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $147.21 million for 16.58 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity. 4.31M shares were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P, worth $87.18 million. Shares for $96.76 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

