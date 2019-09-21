Mak Capital One Has Raised Its Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) as Stock Price Rose; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 87.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 4.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 9.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 26.15M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 180,087 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: AGYS, STLD – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 595,252 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,948 shares. 2,312 are held by Federated Inc Pa. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Eam Investors Lc reported 0.54% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,419 shares stake. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,360 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And holds 0% or 28 shares. United Fire Group Inc accumulated 0.96% or 125,687 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 13,122 shares. Archon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 634,080 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 210,870 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 25,780 shares. Blackrock reported 2.70 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 599,904 shares stake.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $251,300 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Re (FLC) by 20,695 shares to 156,735 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 26,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,251 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 360,662 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 4.41M shares. World Asset Management reported 25,473 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 3.43 million shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 10,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 135,668 are held by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc owns 65,015 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 108,555 shares. 67,716 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. 395,243 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Peoples Svcs Corporation holds 14,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 62.64M shares. Paloma Partners has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).