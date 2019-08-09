Mak Capital One Has Raised Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position by $3.48 Million as Shares Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.74M market cap company. The stock increased 8.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 1.66 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Citigroup has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 27,684 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 195,599 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 11.93M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 66,300 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 27,160 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 175,604 shares. Axa reported 562,773 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM) by 21,550 shares to 40,428 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,845 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

