Mak Capital One Has Raised By $16.61 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position; SCOR S.A. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (SCRYY) Shorts Raised By 813.64%

SCOR S.A. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had an increase of 813.64% in short interest. SCRYY’s SI was 60,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 813.64% from 6,600 shares previously. With 61,700 avg volume, 1 days are for SCOR S.A. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)’s short sellers to cover SCRYY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 14,613 shares traded. SCOR SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 103.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc acquired 2.08M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock declined 1.17%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 4.08 million shares with $36.01M value, up from 2.01M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $12.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 2.18M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life divisions. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial, agriculture, marine and energy, aviation, engineering, and space solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.