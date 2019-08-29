Mak Capital One Has Lowered Its Position in Skyline Champion (SKY) by $27.00 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Aqua America (WTR) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 80,617 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 217,412 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Company reported 130 shares. Headinvest Limited Com owns 5,725 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Wellington Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cwm Limited reported 154,309 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 6,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 9,673 are held by Oakbrook Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 46,102 shares. Sigma Planning has 17,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.66% stake. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Co has 154,068 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,720 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 5,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,421 shares to 119,396 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. $2.08M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Monday, August 5. 4.31M Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.2% or 1.13 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 115,900 shares. Venator Mngmt Limited holds 213,809 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd owns 31,902 shares. Spitfire Limited Com owns 217,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 42,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 6,950 shares. Omers Administration reported 18,800 shares. 595,566 are held by Kennedy Capital Management. Sei Investments Com reported 51,277 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manatuck Hill Prns Llc accumulated 312,400 shares.

