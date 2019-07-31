Mak Capital One Has Lifted Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by $3.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stock Value Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 147,861 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 19/04/2018 – The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz® Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL)

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.545. About 647,651 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,251 shares to 14,364 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,263 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

