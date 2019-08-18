Mak Capital One Has Lifted Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding by $3.48 Million; Stock Value Rose; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 1.03M shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).