Mak Capital One Has Decreased Skyline Champion (SKY) Position by $27.00 Million; Share Value Rose; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price Declined, Gratia Capital Lifted Its Stake

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 284,270 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.50M shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 1.50 million shares valued at $30.32M was made by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, March 5. $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

