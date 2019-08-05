Mak Capital One Has Decreased Its Agilysys (AGYS) Stake by $60.39 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Boosted Holding in News New (NWS) by $18.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 1.02 million shares traded or 35.88% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 142,248 shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 21,178 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,666 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 35,644 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 54,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0% stake. Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors invested in 500 shares. 558 are owned by Bessemer. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,008 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 37,654 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,660 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20 million shares to 9.31 million shares, valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has 28 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mak Capital One, New York-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Granite Investment Ltd has invested 0.07% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,505 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 6,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 31,720 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 30,103 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 14,350 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,949 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

