Mak Capital One Cut Agilysys (AGYS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Raised by $6.34 Million Its Holding

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 72,485 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 628,032 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares to 28,988 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 05, 2019 – Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.