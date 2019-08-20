Mak Capital One Boosted Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Stake by $3.48 Million; Market Value Rose; Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 479,477 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 9.31 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31,444 shares. Mak Capital One Ltd reported 11.5% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 202,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Baker Bros Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 6.20 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 1.85M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Axa, a France-based fund reported 562,773 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 11.46M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares.

