Majesco (MJCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.50 N/A 0.18 53.22 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.55 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Majesco and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Majesco’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta and it is 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Majesco’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Majesco therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Majesco shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 70.6% of Majesco shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Majesco has 32.86% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Majesco beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.