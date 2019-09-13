Majesco (MJCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.77 N/A 0.18 53.22 Shopify Inc. 282 31.06 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Majesco and Shopify Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.37 beta means Majesco’s volatility is 63.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Majesco’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Majesco and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $327.53 consensus price target and a -8.16% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Majesco and Shopify Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 77.9%. Insiders owned roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares. Comparatively, 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has smaller growth than Shopify Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.