Majesco (MJCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

As Application Software businesses, Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.73 N/A 0.18 45.20 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27

Demonstrates Majesco and Materialise NV earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Materialise NV is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Majesco. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Majesco is presently more affordable than Materialise NV, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Majesco and Materialise NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2% Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Majesco has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Materialise NV is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Majesco are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Majesco and Materialise NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Materialise NV has a consensus target price of $19.5, with potential upside of 13.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 20.7% respectively. 82.8% are Majesco’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83% Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 8 of the 11 factors Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.