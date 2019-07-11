Majesco (MJCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.98 N/A 0.18 45.20 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Majesco and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Risk and Volatility

Majesco’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. BSQUARE Corporation’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Majesco is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival BSQUARE Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. BSQUARE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 29.7% respectively. About 82.8% of Majesco’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats BSQUARE Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.