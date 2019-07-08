Majesco (MJCO) Reaches $9.40 High on Jul, 8; Indus Capital Partners Decreased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding

The stock of Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) reached all time high today, Jul, 8 and still has $9.78 target or 4.00% above today’s $9.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $387.00M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.48 million more. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 27,749 shares traded or 45.44% up from the average. Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) has risen 52.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MJCO News: 20/03/2018 – lnsurTech Start-up Insurer Selects Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing on Majesco Cloudlnsurer Platform; 05/04/2018 – Tier One Specialty Insurer Signs an Application Management Services Agreement for Three Years with Majesco; 22/05/2018 – Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad Selects Majesco Distribution Management and Majesco Digital Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Majesco Research Offers Insights for L&A and Group Insurers to Build Unique Playbooks to Transform to Digital Insurance 2.0; 29/03/2018 – Majesco Research Highlights Continuation of Insurance Industry’s Knowing-Doing Gap and Reveals New Fissures Putting Incumbents; 21/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Majesco Ltd; 20/03/2018 – LEADING BRANDS, INC.: Announces that it has Retained Jesse Sutton, CEO of Majesco Entertainment Company (“Majesco”) As the; 07/05/2018 – Majesco Launches Majesco Digital1st Insurance, an Innovative Next Generation Platform Solution as the Foundation of a New; 15/03/2018 – Raffles Health Insurance (Singapore) Selects Majesco’s Health Core Platform; 27/03/2018 – MAJESCO GETS DEAL FROM TIER-1 GLOBAL INSURER FOR BILLING

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 21.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock rose 13.31%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 556,017 shares with $64.45 million value, down from 704,817 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $94.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 410,131 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 22,300 shares to 235,100 valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd stake by 176,816 shares and now owns 909,576 shares. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) was raised too.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $704.79M for 33.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $387.00 million. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty , life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. It has a 52.22 P/E ratio. The firm provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims.