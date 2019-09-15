Majesco (MJCO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Contrasting side by side

Both Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.69 N/A 0.18 53.22 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.64 N/A 0.02 2341.11

In table 1 we can see Majesco and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Uber Technologies Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Majesco. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Majesco’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco. Its rival Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Majesco and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $56.2, with potential upside of 69.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Majesco and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 33%. Insiders held roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Majesco has stronger performance than Uber Technologies Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.