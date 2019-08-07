Majesco (MJCO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.78 N/A 0.18 53.22 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.42 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Majesco and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.37. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Majesco has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Majesco’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Majesco and the Rubicon Project Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential downside is -1.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Majesco shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 70.6% of Majesco shares. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Majesco beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.