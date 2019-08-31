Majesco (MJCO) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Contrasting side by side

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.51 N/A 0.18 53.22 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.22 N/A -3.95 0.00

Demonstrates Majesco and Pluralsight Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

Majesco’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Majesco and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 73.91% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Majesco shares and 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. Majesco’s share owned by insiders are 70.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Majesco has stronger performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Majesco beats Pluralsight Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.