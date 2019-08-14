Majesco (MJCO) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.46 N/A 0.18 53.22 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Majesco has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Majesco is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival OneSpan Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. OneSpan Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

OneSpan Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 consensus target price and a 50.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Majesco shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 70.6% of Majesco shares. Competitively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

Majesco beats OneSpan Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.