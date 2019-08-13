Majesco (MJCO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

Since Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.41 N/A 0.18 53.22 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.75 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Majesco and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Majesco and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a consensus price target of $52, with potential downside of -2.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Majesco shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held 70.6% of Majesco shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Majesco was less bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Majesco beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.