Majesco (MJCO) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparison side by side

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.51 N/A 0.18 53.22 Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Majesco and Benefitfocus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Majesco’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Benefitfocus Inc. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

Majesco and Benefitfocus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s average target price is $53.4, while its potential upside is 104.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Majesco shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. 70.6% are Majesco’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Majesco has 32.86% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Benefitfocus Inc. beats Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.