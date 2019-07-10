Majesco (MJCO) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Contrasting side by side

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.98 N/A 0.18 45.20 Arco Platform Limited 31 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Majesco and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Majesco and Arco Platform Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Majesco is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Majesco and Arco Platform Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Arco Platform Limited has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 2.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Majesco and Arco Platform Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 82.8% of Majesco’s shares. Comparatively, Arco Platform Limited has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Majesco was less bullish than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Majesco beats Arco Platform Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.